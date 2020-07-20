4 Talister Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities

3 upstairs bedrooms have brand new carpet.

Family room and Dining Room have Laminate floors.

Ceramic floors in the basement.

Access door to the backyard in the basement.

Fenced Yard.

This townhome is in a convenient area for accessing major Roads and interstates in the area allowing for a simple commute. Location is also near many shopping areas including White Marsh Mall and the Avenue at White Marsh. House is walking distance from Franklin Square Hospital if you want to be close to work. There is a bus stop at the edge of the neighborhood allowing for easy access to public transport.

Recently added full bathroom in the basement. Fresh paint throughout the house. Deck and fenced in yard for summer activities.



Tenant pays all utilities except water.



(RLNE4898754)