Rossville, MD
4 Talister Court
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

4 Talister Court

4 Talister Court · No Longer Available
Location

4 Talister Court, Rossville, MD 21237

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 upstairs bedrooms have brand new carpet.
Family room and Dining Room have Laminate floors.
Ceramic floors in the basement.
Access door to the backyard in the basement.
Fenced Yard.
This townhome is in a convenient area for accessing major Roads and interstates in the area allowing for a simple commute. Location is also near many shopping areas including White Marsh Mall and the Avenue at White Marsh. House is walking distance from Franklin Square Hospital if you want to be close to work. There is a bus stop at the edge of the neighborhood allowing for easy access to public transport.
Recently added full bathroom in the basement. Fresh paint throughout the house. Deck and fenced in yard for summer activities.

Tenant pays all utilities except water.

(RLNE4898754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Talister Court have any available units?
4 Talister Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rossville, MD.
Is 4 Talister Court currently offering any rent specials?
4 Talister Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Talister Court pet-friendly?
No, 4 Talister Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rossville.
Does 4 Talister Court offer parking?
No, 4 Talister Court does not offer parking.
Does 4 Talister Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Talister Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Talister Court have a pool?
No, 4 Talister Court does not have a pool.
Does 4 Talister Court have accessible units?
No, 4 Talister Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Talister Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Talister Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Talister Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4 Talister Court has units with air conditioning.
