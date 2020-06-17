All apartments in Rossville
Rossville, MD
24 Baltistan Ct.
Last updated April 4 2020

24 Baltistan Ct.

24 Baltistan Court · (410) 342-2205 ext. 222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24 Baltistan Court, Rossville, MD 21237

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 24 Baltistan Ct. · Avail. now

$1,423

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1152 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
24 Baltistan Ct- Charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse - During this time of Social Distancing, we would like to introduce you to our Enter Property Yourself option. You will see a sign, located on the property, that reads, Enter Property Yourself. Follow the instructions in order to gain entrance to this property.

It's all about the location. Close to Franklin Square Hospital. Good size living room with carpet. Open raised dining room for the family dinners. Large galley style kitchen with stainless appliances. Also a nice breakfast area overlooking the rear deck. Second floor has a good size master bedroom with walk in closet. Nice carpet and fresh paint. There are also two other good size bedrooms and a large full bath. Basement is partially finished with a half bath. Available Now. $1423/ Month + Utilities. CAC

(RLNE2246764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Baltistan Ct. have any available units?
24 Baltistan Ct. has a unit available for $1,423 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24 Baltistan Ct. have?
Some of 24 Baltistan Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Baltistan Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
24 Baltistan Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Baltistan Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 Baltistan Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 24 Baltistan Ct. offer parking?
No, 24 Baltistan Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 24 Baltistan Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Baltistan Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Baltistan Ct. have a pool?
No, 24 Baltistan Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 24 Baltistan Ct. have accessible units?
No, 24 Baltistan Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Baltistan Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Baltistan Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Baltistan Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Baltistan Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
