Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

24 Baltistan Ct- Charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse - During this time of Social Distancing, we would like to introduce you to our Enter Property Yourself option. You will see a sign, located on the property, that reads, Enter Property Yourself. Follow the instructions in order to gain entrance to this property.



It's all about the location. Close to Franklin Square Hospital. Good size living room with carpet. Open raised dining room for the family dinners. Large galley style kitchen with stainless appliances. Also a nice breakfast area overlooking the rear deck. Second floor has a good size master bedroom with walk in closet. Nice carpet and fresh paint. There are also two other good size bedrooms and a large full bath. Basement is partially finished with a half bath. Available Now. $1423/ Month + Utilities. CAC



