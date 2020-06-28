All apartments in Rossville
Rossville, MD
17 Bohn Court
Last updated October 8 2019 at 5:36 PM

17 Bohn Court

17 Bohn Court · No Longer Available
Location

17 Bohn Court, Rossville, MD 21237

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Must see this lovely townhouse. Walk in to light gray carpeting and the palest apricot hued walls. Roomy living room and dining room with fireplace focal point! The kitchen is outstanding with deep amber toned cabinets, sleek black appliances, thick specked counters and honey toned hardwood flooring. Great light! The half bath is recently remodeled. Basement is also carpeted and freshly painted and almost 300 square feet. Plenty of room for a den, office, play room or whatever you can dream up. The upper floor has three variably sized bedrooms and a great full bath with jetted tub! Relax. You deserve it. Fenced yard and deck. Easy access to 695 and 95. Text Wendy to see this beauty. It won't be on the market long. Recommended 620+ credit rating and 3X monthly rent gross income ($4500, all leaseholders combined)Wendy: 443.417.5056

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Bohn Court have any available units?
17 Bohn Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rossville, MD.
What amenities does 17 Bohn Court have?
Some of 17 Bohn Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Bohn Court currently offering any rent specials?
17 Bohn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Bohn Court pet-friendly?
No, 17 Bohn Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rossville.
Does 17 Bohn Court offer parking?
No, 17 Bohn Court does not offer parking.
Does 17 Bohn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Bohn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Bohn Court have a pool?
No, 17 Bohn Court does not have a pool.
Does 17 Bohn Court have accessible units?
No, 17 Bohn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Bohn Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 Bohn Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Bohn Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Bohn Court does not have units with air conditioning.
