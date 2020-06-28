17 Bohn Court

Amenities

Must see this lovely townhouse. Walk in to light gray carpeting and the palest apricot hued walls. Roomy living room and dining room with fireplace focal point! The kitchen is outstanding with deep amber toned cabinets, sleek black appliances, thick specked counters and honey toned hardwood flooring. Great light! The half bath is recently remodeled. Basement is also carpeted and freshly painted and almost 300 square feet. Plenty of room for a den, office, play room or whatever you can dream up. The upper floor has three variably sized bedrooms and a great full bath with jetted tub! Relax. You deserve it. Fenced yard and deck. Easy access to 695 and 95. Text Wendy to see this beauty. It won't be on the market long. Recommended 620+ credit rating and 3X monthly rent gross income ($4500, all leaseholders combined)Wendy: 443.417.5056