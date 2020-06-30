All apartments in Rossville
Location

13 Cartwright Court, Rossville, MD 21237

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
This 2 bedroom with den/finished walk out basement is priced right for your May move in! Stainless kitchen appliances and a great living/dining spaced combined on the main level. The finished basement has an office area as well as living area that could also be utilized as a third bedroom because of the ample closet space. Full size washer and dryer! Convenient to Franklin Square and schools as well as shopping. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Reserve this today for your Spring move date! TEXT Wendy at 443-417-5056 for more information or to schedule a tour. 625 TransUnion, good rental history and qualifying income or approved RTA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Cartwright Court have any available units?
13 Cartwright Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rossville, MD.
What amenities does 13 Cartwright Court have?
Some of 13 Cartwright Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Cartwright Court currently offering any rent specials?
13 Cartwright Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Cartwright Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 13 Cartwright Court is pet friendly.
Does 13 Cartwright Court offer parking?
No, 13 Cartwright Court does not offer parking.
Does 13 Cartwright Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 Cartwright Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Cartwright Court have a pool?
Yes, 13 Cartwright Court has a pool.
Does 13 Cartwright Court have accessible units?
No, 13 Cartwright Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Cartwright Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 Cartwright Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Cartwright Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Cartwright Court does not have units with air conditioning.

