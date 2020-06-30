13 Cartwright Court

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

This 2 bedroom with den/finished walk out basement is priced right for your May move in! Stainless kitchen appliances and a great living/dining spaced combined on the main level. The finished basement has an office area as well as living area that could also be utilized as a third bedroom because of the ample closet space. Full size washer and dryer! Convenient to Franklin Square and schools as well as shopping. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Reserve this today for your Spring move date! TEXT Wendy at 443-417-5056 for more information or to schedule a tour. 625 TransUnion, good rental history and qualifying income or approved RTA.