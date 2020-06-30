All apartments in Rossville
Last updated March 12 2020 at 7:20 AM

12 Maya Way

12 Maya Way · No Longer Available
Location

12 Maya Way, Rossville, MD 21237

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home in Rossville. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and yard. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Feb 29th 2020. $1,850/month rent. $1,850 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Maya Way have any available units?
12 Maya Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rossville, MD.
What amenities does 12 Maya Way have?
Some of 12 Maya Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Maya Way currently offering any rent specials?
12 Maya Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Maya Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Maya Way is pet friendly.
Does 12 Maya Way offer parking?
Yes, 12 Maya Way offers parking.
Does 12 Maya Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Maya Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Maya Way have a pool?
No, 12 Maya Way does not have a pool.
Does 12 Maya Way have accessible units?
No, 12 Maya Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Maya Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Maya Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Maya Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12 Maya Way has units with air conditioning.

