12 Maya Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home in Rossville. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and yard. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Feb 29th 2020. $1,850/month rent. $1,850 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.