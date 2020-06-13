Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

404 Apartments for rent in Rossville, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Fontana Village
1 Orion Court, Rossville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
754 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
24 Baltistan Ct.
24 Baltistan Court, Rossville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1152 sqft
24 Baltistan Ct- Charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse - During this time of Social Distancing, we would like to introduce you to our Enter Property Yourself option. You will see a sign, located on the property, that reads, Enter Property Yourself.
Results within 1 mile of Rossville
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
33 Units Available
The Pointe at White Marsh
8501 Walther Blvd, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$927
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
900 sqft
Fantastic upgrades in this newly renovated community including energy-efficient windows, updated bathrooms and beautiful balconies. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, pool and fitness center. Dog park and playscape available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
4335 Bedrock Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,385
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful community is just a few minutes from White Marsh Mall and Nottingham Commons. Amenities include garage parking, swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Crossings at White Marsh
1 Lincoln Woods Way, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,290
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
912 sqft
Near the intersection of Honeygo and White Marsh, the property is just minutes from White Marsh Mall and Gunpowder Falls State Park. Comfortable, carpeted units with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
308 Units Available
Avenue Grand
8085 Sandpiper Circle, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,630
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1075 sqft
Smart, Stylish & Exclusively Grand. We are proud to welcome you to Avenue Grand; the first and only truly walkable apartment community to entertainment and nightlife in White Marsh, Maryland.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
4 Units Available
Park East
2022 Kelbourne Rd, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,063
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
885 sqft
Park East Apartments is in a quiet little nook in the heart of Rosedale.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
1 Unit Available
Rosedale Gardens
6709 Havenoak Rd, Rosedale, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
927 sqft
Rosedale Garden Apartments, a garden-style apartment community conveniently located in Eastern Baltimore County, is just minutes away from I-695 Beltway and I-95.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5 Units Available
Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes
55 Insley Way, White Marsh, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
630 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
990 sqft
Great location near the Baltimore Beltway, Towson University, IDEA, and the U.S. Army National Guard Base. Interior features include plush carpeting, upgraded window coverings, and well-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
5 Units Available
Olde Forge
1 Olde Forge Ln, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1441 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes are equipped with modern appliances and luxurious extras like a dishwasher and patio or balcony. Cats and dogs welcome; convenient parking and package receiving services for tenants.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
883 MIDDLE RIVER RD
883 Middle River Road, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Pictures coming soon ! Available now ** New Paint, carpet and deep cleaned, 3 Bedroom 3 Full Bath townhouse ** 3 finished levels, first floor has den that can be used as a bedroom ** Main floor with large living space, eat in kitchen, dining room

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
9715 LUGUNA RD
9715 Luguna Road, Middle River, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Gorgeous 4 large bedroom, 3.5 bath home. Hardwood floors throughout, rear deck, upgraded appliances, and 2 cargarage! Truly one of a kind, make an appointment before it's gone!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
4417 Hallfield Manor Drive
4417 Hallfield Manor Drive, Perry Hall, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1000 sqft
Remodeled and upgraded Semi-Detached home in Nottingham. Hardwood flooring @ main level. Finished lower level with full bath and laundry room. Relax in your enclosed yard on the custom porch deck facing acres of woods.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
6261 MCKAY CIRCLE
6261 Mckay Circle, Rosedale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2256 sqft
Great Townhouse in Rosedale for Rent: Light-filled townhouse on a wooded lot in the Brandywine community in the Rosedale area of Baltimore. Built in 2015, this 1900-square-foot home has 3 levels, 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
5111 CLIFFORD ROAD
5111 Clifford Road, White Marsh, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
820 sqft
Beautiful single home with 3 bedroom and 2 full baths. House has refrigerator, building in Microwave, Washer, Dryer, Dining Table Sets, Sofa, Brand New Carpet, and Laminate Floor. House has three parking spaces, and a backyard deck.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
8308 STILLMEADOW ROAD
8308 Stillmeadow Road, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1206 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom townhome on a private tree-lined street.
Results within 5 miles of Rossville
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:33am
4 Units Available
The Townhomes at River's Gate
43 Salix Ct, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$970
760 sqft
The Townhomes at River's Gate offers two bedroom townhomes nestled in the heart of Middle River. Enjoy the serenity of townhome living with private entrances and patios.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Spring Hill Apartments And Townhomes
11 Springtowne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,082
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
963 sqft
Nice complex in Baltimore offering tennis court and swimming pool. Apartments feature large living and dining spaces, as well as in-unit laundry. Accessible to I-95 and I-695. Close to malls and restaurants, including Mission BBQ.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Hyde Park Apartments
1114 Tace Dr, Essex, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$939
893 sqft
Sustainable homes in landscaped grounds, 11 miles east of Baltimore. Allows a worry-free lifestyle, with laundry, maintenance and management on site. Pet-friendly with spacious rooms including eat-in kitchen and private patio/balcony for each apartment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
19 Units Available
Windsor House
201 Middleway Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,058
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is in the Aero Acres area and only moments from Pulaski Highway and I-95. Residents have access to onsite laundry, playground and swimming pool. Units feature hardwood flooring and additional storage space.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Kingston Townhomes
736 W Kingsway Rd, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1100 sqft
Three-bedroom townhomes with sunny eat-in kitchens, separate utility rooms, front and rear entrances, and off-street parking. Adjacent to Kingston Park. Easy access to I-695, I-95 and US 40. Near local transit, shopping, dining and recreation.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
The Commons at White Marsh
9901 Langs Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
797 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,376
980 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
6 Units Available
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$963
764 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Frankford
12 Units Available
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$930
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1101 sqft
Situated near Cedonia Avenue and White Avenue, just a short distance away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Floor plans have large closets, custom window coverings and patios/balconies. Outdoor living includes pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
City Guide for Rossville, MD

"Tomorrow I will climb aboard / A northbound train to Baltimore." (-- Go Radio)

Rossville is a little community in Baltimore County, Maryland with a population of around 15, 147. I-95 runs right through it and Route 25 wraps right around it, making it an easy place to get in and out of. It’s a quiet and safe neighborhood with a fair number of singles so young people who like the quiet life will appreciate it as much as parents will. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Rossville, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rossville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

