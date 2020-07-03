112 IRONWOOD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities new construction

New construction town house for rent convenient to Hospital, Shopping and 95. This never lived in luxury town home features an open kitchen/dining/living area with luxury vinyl plank flooring. The kitchen features a large island, 42" cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There is a 1/2 bath on the main living level. The luxury master suite with walk in closet and attached bath, 2 large bedrooms on upper level and large bedroom, bath and family room on finished lower level. This beautiful home is a must see! Rental application may be completed on line.