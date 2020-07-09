All apartments in Rosedale
8020 Edgewater Ave
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM

8020 Edgewater Ave

8020 Edgewater Avenue · No Longer Available
Rosedale
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Location

8020 Edgewater Avenue, Rosedale, MD 21237

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom Home in Rosedale by the Water - Property Id: 278277

Below Market Single Family Detached Home in Rosedale. This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath is close to the water in a remotely situated lot. As you enter the front of the home, you have a sectioned off porch access to your own washer and dryer. As you continue into the home, you are welcomed by a living room with window air conditioner unit. Through the living room you enter the eat-in kitchen which features a gas stove and refrigerator with ice and water dispenser. Circling off the living room is the entrance to the first bedroom which continues into the full bath. The 2nd floor bedroom area loft has a spacious closet space and a second window air conditioner. There is an exterior access to the basement which offers a large storage space for additional tenant storage. Off street parking. Mowing Services included in the rent. Water and Sewer Utilities are included in the rent. Gas heat. Security Deposit required. Application Fee applies.
Property Id 278277

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5773279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8020 Edgewater Ave have any available units?
8020 Edgewater Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosedale, MD.
What amenities does 8020 Edgewater Ave have?
Some of 8020 Edgewater Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8020 Edgewater Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8020 Edgewater Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8020 Edgewater Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8020 Edgewater Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rosedale.
Does 8020 Edgewater Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8020 Edgewater Ave offers parking.
Does 8020 Edgewater Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8020 Edgewater Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8020 Edgewater Ave have a pool?
No, 8020 Edgewater Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8020 Edgewater Ave have accessible units?
No, 8020 Edgewater Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8020 Edgewater Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8020 Edgewater Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8020 Edgewater Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8020 Edgewater Ave has units with air conditioning.

