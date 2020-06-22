5628 Leiden Rd

Amenities
Large living room with new carpet and fresh paint. Great dining room for those parties. Large galley kitchen with stainless appliances. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and built in microwave. Second floor has 3 large bedrooms with new carpet and fresh paint as well. Large full bath finishes off the second floor. Basement has a family room with decorative fireplace. There is a laundry room behind the family room. Behind the laundry room is an enclosed sun room with new carpet. Off the sun room is a nice fenced back yard and a small deck.
Case by case for pets