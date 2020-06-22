All apartments in Rosedale
Find more places like 5628 Leiden Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rosedale, MD
/
5628 Leiden Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5628 Leiden Rd

5628 Leiden Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rosedale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5628 Leiden Road, Rosedale, MD 21206

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large living room with new carpet and fresh paint. Great dining room for those parties. Large galley kitchen with stainless appliances. Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and built in microwave. Second floor has 3 large bedrooms with new carpet and fresh paint as well. Large full bath finishes off the second floor. Basement has a family room with decorative fireplace. There is a laundry room behind the family room. Behind the laundry room is an enclosed sun room with new carpet. Off the sun room is a nice fenced back yard and a small deck.

Amenities

Case by case for pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5628 Leiden Rd have any available units?
5628 Leiden Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosedale, MD.
What amenities does 5628 Leiden Rd have?
Some of 5628 Leiden Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5628 Leiden Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5628 Leiden Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5628 Leiden Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5628 Leiden Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5628 Leiden Rd offer parking?
No, 5628 Leiden Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5628 Leiden Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5628 Leiden Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5628 Leiden Rd have a pool?
No, 5628 Leiden Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5628 Leiden Rd have accessible units?
No, 5628 Leiden Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5628 Leiden Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5628 Leiden Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5628 Leiden Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5628 Leiden Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park East
2022 Kelbourne Rd
Rosedale, MD 21237
Ridge View Apartment Homes
5 Maidstone Ct
Rosedale, MD 21237
Franklin Square
100 Lionhead Ct
Rosedale, MD 21237
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way
Rosedale, MD 21237
Rosedale Gardens
6709 Havenoak Rd
Rosedale, MD 21237
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr
Rosedale, MD 21237

Similar Pages

Rosedale 1 BedroomsRosedale 2 Bedrooms
Rosedale Apartments with ParkingRosedale Dog Friendly Apartments
Rosedale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MD
Adelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDWhite Marsh, MDForestville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University