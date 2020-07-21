1230 63rd St

Amenities
Gorgeous home located in Rosedale, MD! Fully Renovated in 2018 and features wood flooring, gourmet kitchen with island and quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, 2 full updated bathroom, fresh paint all through out! Also includes a back deck with huge concrete patio, great for outdoor entertaining and a driveway! Easy access to I-95 and rt 40!
Call now and set an appointment, this will not last!
*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit