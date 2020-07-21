1230 63rd St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous home located in Rosedale, MD! Fully Renovated in 2018 and features wood flooring, gourmet kitchen with island and quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, 2 full updated bathroom, fresh paint all through out! Also includes a back deck with huge concrete patio, great for outdoor entertaining and a driveway! Easy access to I-95 and rt 40!



Call now and set an appointment, this will not last!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit