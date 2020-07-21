All apartments in Rosedale
1230 63rd St

1230 63rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1230 63rd Street, Rosedale, MD 21237

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous home located in Rosedale, MD! Fully Renovated in 2018 and features wood flooring, gourmet kitchen with island and quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, 2 full updated bathroom, fresh paint all through out! Also includes a back deck with huge concrete patio, great for outdoor entertaining and a driveway! Easy access to I-95 and rt 40!

Call now and set an appointment, this will not last!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 63rd St have any available units?
1230 63rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosedale, MD.
What amenities does 1230 63rd St have?
Some of 1230 63rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 63rd St currently offering any rent specials?
1230 63rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 63rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1230 63rd St is pet friendly.
Does 1230 63rd St offer parking?
No, 1230 63rd St does not offer parking.
Does 1230 63rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1230 63rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 63rd St have a pool?
No, 1230 63rd St does not have a pool.
Does 1230 63rd St have accessible units?
No, 1230 63rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 63rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1230 63rd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1230 63rd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1230 63rd St has units with air conditioning.
