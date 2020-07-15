9940 GAY DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Spacious home that has been very well cared for. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the upper level, with fresh paint job, spacious bedrooms with beautiful ceramic tile bathrooms, upgraded vanity, light and plumbing fixtures, large laundry room, living room, family room, loads of storage, two-story deck, shed in backyard with beautiful landscaping, and so much space for your family. Perfect commuting location off Route 301 within minutes of Waldorf and the Beltway. Close to shopping and amenities. Zoned for the best schools in Prince Georges County, Maryland.