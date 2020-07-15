All apartments in Rosaryville
Find more places like 9940 GAY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rosaryville, MD
/
9940 GAY DRIVE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:11 PM

9940 GAY DRIVE

9940 Gay Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rosaryville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9940 Gay Drive, Rosaryville, MD 20772

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Spacious home that has been very well cared for. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the upper level, with fresh paint job, spacious bedrooms with beautiful ceramic tile bathrooms, upgraded vanity, light and plumbing fixtures, large laundry room, living room, family room, loads of storage, two-story deck, shed in backyard with beautiful landscaping, and so much space for your family. Perfect commuting location off Route 301 within minutes of Waldorf and the Beltway. Close to shopping and amenities. Zoned for the best schools in Prince Georges County, Maryland.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9940 GAY DRIVE have any available units?
9940 GAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosaryville, MD.
What amenities does 9940 GAY DRIVE have?
Some of 9940 GAY DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9940 GAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9940 GAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9940 GAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9940 GAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rosaryville.
Does 9940 GAY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 9940 GAY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 9940 GAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9940 GAY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9940 GAY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9940 GAY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9940 GAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9940 GAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9940 GAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9940 GAY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9940 GAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9940 GAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rosaryville Apartments with BalconiesRosaryville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rosaryville Apartments with ParkingRosaryville Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Rosaryville Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA
Suitland, MDFriendly, MDFranconia, VANorth Kensington, MDMount Vernon, VAClinton, MDGlenn Dale, MDCoral Hills, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America