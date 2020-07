Amenities

parking recently renovated oven

This property will not last long, lease this single family home, just minutes from Washington, DC. UPDATED KITCHEN, painted, new cabinets and countertops installed recently, cozy two bedrooms and one bath, with big backyard and plenty of off street parking. REQUIREMENTS: MIN INCOME OF $50,000 annually and good credit and NO PETS!! AVAILABLE NOW!