7208 PURPLE AVENS AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher all utils included parking walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Price Improvement! Shared Housing. Light-filled Basement Unit, (1BD and 1 BA) of approximately 1,000 sq ft., in a nearly 5,000 sq foot colonial-style home. The owner occupies the upper two levels. Separate entrance + ample parking . Open floorplan with full kitchen w/newer appliances (stove, built-in microwave, refrigerator). Full bathroom w/shower. Great storage space - walk-in closet in the bedroom, coat closet, plus pantry. Shared washer and dryer. All credit considered, good rental history a must! All Utilities Included (Heat + Water/Sewer + Electricity)!