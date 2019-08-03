7208 PURPLE AVENS AVENUE

Amenities
Price Improvement! Shared Housing. Light-filled Basement Unit, (1BD and 1 BA) of approximately 1,000 sq ft., in a nearly 5,000 sq foot colonial-style home. The owner occupies the upper two levels. Separate entrance + ample parking . Open floorplan with full kitchen w/newer appliances (stove, built-in microwave, refrigerator). Full bathroom w/shower. Great storage space - walk-in closet in the bedroom, coat closet, plus pantry. Shared washer and dryer. All credit considered, good rental history a must! All Utilities Included (Heat + Water/Sewer + Electricity)!