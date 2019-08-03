All apartments in Rosaryville
Home
/
Rosaryville, MD
/
7208 PURPLE AVENS AVENUE
Last updated August 3 2019 at 2:05 PM

7208 PURPLE AVENS AVENUE

7208 Purple Avens Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7208 Purple Avens Avenue, Rosaryville, MD 20772

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Price Improvement! Shared Housing. Light-filled Basement Unit, (1BD and 1 BA) of approximately 1,000 sq ft., in a nearly 5,000 sq foot colonial-style home. The owner occupies the upper two levels. Separate entrance + ample parking . Open floorplan with full kitchen w/newer appliances (stove, built-in microwave, refrigerator). Full bathroom w/shower. Great storage space - walk-in closet in the bedroom, coat closet, plus pantry. Shared washer and dryer. All credit considered, good rental history a must! All Utilities Included (Heat + Water/Sewer + Electricity)!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7208 PURPLE AVENS AVENUE have any available units?
7208 PURPLE AVENS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosaryville, MD.
What amenities does 7208 PURPLE AVENS AVENUE have?
Some of 7208 PURPLE AVENS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7208 PURPLE AVENS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7208 PURPLE AVENS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7208 PURPLE AVENS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 7208 PURPLE AVENS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rosaryville.
Does 7208 PURPLE AVENS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 7208 PURPLE AVENS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 7208 PURPLE AVENS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7208 PURPLE AVENS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7208 PURPLE AVENS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7208 PURPLE AVENS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7208 PURPLE AVENS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7208 PURPLE AVENS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7208 PURPLE AVENS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7208 PURPLE AVENS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7208 PURPLE AVENS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7208 PURPLE AVENS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
