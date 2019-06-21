10713 WYLD DRIVE

Amenities

No Further showings allowed. Owner will be selecting a tenant by 6/21/19. Beautiful Split Foyer! Has nice shinny hardwood floors and freshly painted walls throughout the house, three SPACIOUS and nice sized rooms. A kitchen area that Flows Very well into the Living room; A huge finished basement with two extra storage rooms and a washer and dryer. Note: Owner's are in the process of moving and house will not be available to show until 6/16/19. Pictures will also be uploaded at that time. Please contact the listing agent to submit your application