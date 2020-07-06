4347 GILMER COURT

Amenities

**Free rent through 2/15!**Remaining February rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Great 3 bedroom 1 full, 2 half bath town home in Gilmer woods! Available for immediate move in! Spacious living room/dining room combo with pass through to kitchen. Large, finished, lower level family room walks out through french doors to a paver patio under your deck! Master bedroom has a carpeted loft area, private access to the shared full bath and vaulted ceilings! Professionally managed. Pets OK case by case. Come see today!