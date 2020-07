Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool

Maintenance-free living in this cozy condo offering 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Living space leads into large dining area with door to balcony. Large windows provide great natural lighting. Spacious bedrooms, walk in closet. Neutral colors and new carpet. Secured entry. Water included. Beds and furniture can stay if needed. No pets. Call Ron for a showing at 443-447-5238.