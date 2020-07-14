All apartments in Reisterstown
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 AM

The Townes at Harvest View

101 Maple Ridge Rd · (443) 471-8571
Location

101 Maple Ridge Rd, Reisterstown, MD 21136
Reisterstown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 017 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,685

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 133 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Unit 141 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,755

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Unit 127 · Avail. now

$1,955

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1494 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Townes at Harvest View.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
air conditioning
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
cable included
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
bbq/grill
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
e-payments
smoke-free community
The Townes at Harvest View offers residents unparalleled access to three of the most exciting retail and lifestyle destinations in Owings Mills - The Wegman's-anchored Foundry Row, the multi-million-dollar Metro Centre at Owings Mills, and the highly anticipated Mill Station. Tenants at Mill Station in Costco, Giant, AMC Theatres, Lowe's, HomeSense, Burlington Coat Factory, Marshalls, and Five Below. The Townes at Harvest View is also closely situation to major employers such as T. Rowe Price, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, the Baltimore Ravens, ADP, Toyota Financial Life Services, and the Baltimore Life Companies.

With 1300+ square foot floor plans, these 1, 2, and 3 bedroom townhomes are spacious and offer you exactly the comforts and conveniences you have been looking for. As a resident of a Cove Property Management community, you will experience courteous and capable service as we strive to exceed your expectations every time.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $31 per applicant
Deposit: $300-one month's rent (based on credit)
Move-in Fees: $100 hold fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
fee: $300
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Please call for more information. Max weight 80 lb each.
Parking Details: Attached garage: included in all units.
Storage Details: Attached garage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Townes at Harvest View have any available units?
The Townes at Harvest View has 4 units available starting at $1,685 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Reisterstown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reisterstown Rent Report.
What amenities does The Townes at Harvest View have?
Some of The Townes at Harvest View's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Townes at Harvest View currently offering any rent specials?
The Townes at Harvest View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Townes at Harvest View pet-friendly?
Yes, The Townes at Harvest View is pet friendly.
Does The Townes at Harvest View offer parking?
Yes, The Townes at Harvest View offers parking.
Does The Townes at Harvest View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Townes at Harvest View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Townes at Harvest View have a pool?
No, The Townes at Harvest View does not have a pool.
Does The Townes at Harvest View have accessible units?
No, The Townes at Harvest View does not have accessible units.
Does The Townes at Harvest View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Townes at Harvest View has units with dishwashers.
