Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub cable included oven range stainless steel Property Amenities playground bbq/grill media room cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly e-payments smoke-free community

The Townes at Harvest View offers residents unparalleled access to three of the most exciting retail and lifestyle destinations in Owings Mills - The Wegman's-anchored Foundry Row, the multi-million-dollar Metro Centre at Owings Mills, and the highly anticipated Mill Station. Tenants at Mill Station in Costco, Giant, AMC Theatres, Lowe's, HomeSense, Burlington Coat Factory, Marshalls, and Five Below. The Townes at Harvest View is also closely situation to major employers such as T. Rowe Price, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, the Baltimore Ravens, ADP, Toyota Financial Life Services, and the Baltimore Life Companies.



With 1300+ square foot floor plans, these 1, 2, and 3 bedroom townhomes are spacious and offer you exactly the comforts and conveniences you have been looking for. As a resident of a Cove Property Management community, you will experience courteous and capable service as we strive to exceed your expectations every time.