12009 TARRAGON ROAD

Make this beautifully renovated 2 bed, 1 1/2 bath condo your new home. New kitchen with SS appliances, new flooring and freshly painted throughout. Remodeled and updated bathrooms. New energy efficient appliances, windows and HVAC. You'll have nobody above you in this 3rd level condo located in a quiet neighborhood that's convenient to so many commutes! PLEASE SEE THE VIRTUAL TOUR! No pets. Must have credit score of 650 or higher, provide proof of income 3 times monthly rent, no criminal record or history of evictions. Occupancy limit of 2.