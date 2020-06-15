All apartments in Reisterstown
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

12009 TARRAGON ROAD

12009 Tarragon Road · No Longer Available
Location

12009 Tarragon Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136
Reisterstown

Amenities

Property Amenities
Make this beautifully renovated 2 bed, 1 1/2 bath condo your new home. New kitchen with SS appliances, new flooring and freshly painted throughout. Remodeled and updated bathrooms. New energy efficient appliances, windows and HVAC. You'll have nobody above you in this 3rd level condo located in a quiet neighborhood that's convenient to so many commutes! PLEASE SEE THE VIRTUAL TOUR! No pets. Must have credit score of 650 or higher, provide proof of income 3 times monthly rent, no criminal record or history of evictions. Occupancy limit of 2.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12009 TARRAGON ROAD have any available units?
12009 TARRAGON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reisterstown, MD.
How much is rent in Reisterstown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reisterstown Rent Report.
What amenities does 12009 TARRAGON ROAD have?
Some of 12009 TARRAGON ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12009 TARRAGON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
12009 TARRAGON ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12009 TARRAGON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 12009 TARRAGON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reisterstown.
Does 12009 TARRAGON ROAD offer parking?
No, 12009 TARRAGON ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 12009 TARRAGON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12009 TARRAGON ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12009 TARRAGON ROAD have a pool?
No, 12009 TARRAGON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 12009 TARRAGON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 12009 TARRAGON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 12009 TARRAGON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12009 TARRAGON ROAD has units with dishwashers.
