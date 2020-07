Amenities

parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming 1 bdrm condo in Reisterstown

Just renovated! Welcome home to this 1BR, 1 bath condo that has been completely updated, new carpet. Updated kitchen and bath.

652 sq ft condo, plenty of storage, plenty of parking space in front of the house, fast access to 795 and Reisterstown Road

available: from June 8, 2019 rent: $1000/month