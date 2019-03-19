Renovated townhome in a great location! Four bedrooms and three and half baths. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Spacious living area with large rear deck. Large finished basement with wood fireplace. Close to parks and public transportation. One mile from Shady Grove metro. Come check it out! Housing Choice Voucher Program Welcome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7809 MISTIC VIEW CT have any available units?
7809 MISTIC VIEW CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redland, MD.
What amenities does 7809 MISTIC VIEW CT have?
Some of 7809 MISTIC VIEW CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7809 MISTIC VIEW CT currently offering any rent specials?
7809 MISTIC VIEW CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.