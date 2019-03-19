All apartments in Redland
7809 MISTIC VIEW CT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7809 MISTIC VIEW CT

7809 Mistic View Court · No Longer Available
Location

7809 Mistic View Court, Redland, MD 20855

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated townhome in a great location! Four bedrooms and three and half baths. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Spacious living area with large rear deck. Large finished basement with wood fireplace. Close to parks and public transportation. One mile from Shady Grove metro. Come check it out! Housing Choice Voucher Program Welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7809 MISTIC VIEW CT have any available units?
7809 MISTIC VIEW CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redland, MD.
What amenities does 7809 MISTIC VIEW CT have?
Some of 7809 MISTIC VIEW CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7809 MISTIC VIEW CT currently offering any rent specials?
7809 MISTIC VIEW CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7809 MISTIC VIEW CT pet-friendly?
No, 7809 MISTIC VIEW CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redland.
Does 7809 MISTIC VIEW CT offer parking?
No, 7809 MISTIC VIEW CT does not offer parking.
Does 7809 MISTIC VIEW CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7809 MISTIC VIEW CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7809 MISTIC VIEW CT have a pool?
No, 7809 MISTIC VIEW CT does not have a pool.
Does 7809 MISTIC VIEW CT have accessible units?
No, 7809 MISTIC VIEW CT does not have accessible units.
Does 7809 MISTIC VIEW CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7809 MISTIC VIEW CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7809 MISTIC VIEW CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7809 MISTIC VIEW CT does not have units with air conditioning.
