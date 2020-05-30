17801 Vinyard Ln

Amenities
Available 06/01/20 Lovely Basement Apartment - Property Id: 281974
Recently renovated spacious basement level apartment with walk-out and private entry. The apartment unit is in safe neighborhood with walking distance to Shady Grove rd, bus stop, and within few minutes of drive to Shady Grove metro/270/370/ICC 200. Plenty of on-street parking, and within a short distance to shops, park and bike trails.
Apartment is completely separate and private, 1 bedroom with closet plus full double windows at ground level, separate laundry closet W/washer & dryer, 1 full bath with double shower/body wash, huge living room with full built-in modern wood paneling and shared storage space. Appliance includes, electric range w/ oven, microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator with lots of cabinets/shelving, Central high efficiency A/C/furnace forced air for both heating and cooling, Internet, and ALL UTILITIES ARE ALL INCLUDED + WIFI. Available June 1, 2020 verification of background/employer required, No smoking or pets, single professional preferred.
No Pets Allowed
