Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:51 AM

17801 Vinyard Ln

17801 Vinyard Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17801 Vinyard Lane, Redland, MD 20855

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
internet access
Available 06/01/20 Lovely Basement Apartment - Property Id: 281974

Recently renovated spacious basement level apartment with walk-out and private entry. The apartment unit is in safe neighborhood with walking distance to Shady Grove rd, bus stop, and within few minutes of drive to Shady Grove metro/270/370/ICC 200. Plenty of on-street parking, and within a short distance to shops, park and bike trails.
Apartment is completely separate and private, 1 bedroom with closet plus full double windows at ground level, separate laundry closet W/washer & dryer, 1 full bath with double shower/body wash, huge living room with full built-in modern wood paneling and shared storage space. Appliance includes, electric range w/ oven, microwave, dishwasher & refrigerator with lots of cabinets/shelving, Central high efficiency A/C/furnace forced air for both heating and cooling, Internet, and ALL UTILITIES ARE ALL INCLUDED + WIFI. Available June 1, 2020 verification of background/employer required, No smoking or pets, single professional preferred.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281974
Property Id 281974

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5786269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17801 Vinyard Ln have any available units?
17801 Vinyard Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redland, MD.
What amenities does 17801 Vinyard Ln have?
Some of 17801 Vinyard Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17801 Vinyard Ln currently offering any rent specials?
17801 Vinyard Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17801 Vinyard Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 17801 Vinyard Ln is pet friendly.
Does 17801 Vinyard Ln offer parking?
No, 17801 Vinyard Ln does not offer parking.
Does 17801 Vinyard Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17801 Vinyard Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17801 Vinyard Ln have a pool?
No, 17801 Vinyard Ln does not have a pool.
Does 17801 Vinyard Ln have accessible units?
No, 17801 Vinyard Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 17801 Vinyard Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17801 Vinyard Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 17801 Vinyard Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17801 Vinyard Ln has units with air conditioning.

