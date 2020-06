Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Please click here to apply This lovely home has beautiful hardwood flooring on the main level and newer carpet on the upper level and in the family room downstairs. This country kitchen has a beautiful wooded view. There is a half bath on both the main level and downstairs next to the family room. 2 Assigned spots in front of home. Recently painted and has great energy efficient windows. This home will go quickly! Dont wait, inquire today.