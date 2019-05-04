1 AMITY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous and well cared for home w/ updated T-S Kit w/ granite counters, laminate HW flooring, main floor office, large BR's, large walk in closet in master, master bath has separate second vanity area, Located at end of a cul-de-sac and in a great commuter location literally minutes to Shady Grove Metro and 370/270 access! ** Pets allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying..