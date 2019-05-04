All apartments in Redland
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:56 AM

1 AMITY COURT

1 Amity Court · No Longer Available
Location

1 Amity Court, Redland, MD 20855

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous and well cared for home w/ updated T-S Kit w/ granite counters, laminate HW flooring, main floor office, large BR's, large walk in closet in master, master bath has separate second vanity area, Located at end of a cul-de-sac and in a great commuter location literally minutes to Shady Grove Metro and 370/270 access! ** Pets allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 AMITY COURT have any available units?
1 AMITY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redland, MD.
What amenities does 1 AMITY COURT have?
Some of 1 AMITY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 AMITY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1 AMITY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 AMITY COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 AMITY COURT is pet friendly.
Does 1 AMITY COURT offer parking?
No, 1 AMITY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1 AMITY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 AMITY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 AMITY COURT have a pool?
No, 1 AMITY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1 AMITY COURT have accessible units?
No, 1 AMITY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1 AMITY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 AMITY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 AMITY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 AMITY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
