1 AMITY COURT

Amenities
Gorgeous and well cared for home w/ updated T-S Kit w/ granite counters, laminate HW flooring, main floor office, large BR's, large walk in closet in master, master bath has separate second vanity area, Located at end of a cul-de-sac and in a great commuter location literally minutes to Shady Grove Metro and 370/270 access! ** Pets allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying..