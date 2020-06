Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

We are back on market! Please email us and we will send a VIDEO LINK ON YouTube to see a house inside .Lease this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1/1 bathrooms townhome with finished basement . The unit has been recently updated and includes fresh painting, kitchen, dining room, sunny living room, private backyard. It is conveniently located to Liberty Road, Interstate 695, Route 70 and several shopping areas. You must see it today!