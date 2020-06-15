Hurry! This is an absolutely gorgeous townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, new carpet, new appliances, deck, balcony and more! Call for more info. Visit Long & Foster web site to submit electronic application w/$55 app processing fee
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8504 SIDE SADDLE CT have any available units?
8504 SIDE SADDLE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Randallstown, MD.
What amenities does 8504 SIDE SADDLE CT have?
Some of 8504 SIDE SADDLE CT's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8504 SIDE SADDLE CT currently offering any rent specials?
8504 SIDE SADDLE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.