4361 Breeders Cup Cir

Beautiful 4 bedroom townhome in the Foxridge neighborhood of Randallstown boasts an open floorplan with gorgeous hardwood floors. Fully-equipped eat-in kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, tons of storage, and natural light. Spacious upper level provides 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths including the huge master suite with soaking tub and walk-in closet! Fully finished lower level has a large family room with cozy fireplace, 4th bedroom, and bonus full bath. Large deck provides the perfect plce to relax or entertain with wooded views! Full size washer/dryer included for added convenience. Located just off McDonogh Road convenient to I695 and Reisterstown Road.



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com



