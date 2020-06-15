All apartments in Randallstown
Find more places like 4361 Breeders Cup Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Randallstown, MD
/
4361 Breeders Cup Cir
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

4361 Breeders Cup Cir

4361 Breeders Cup Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Randallstown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4361 Breeders Cup Circle, Randallstown, MD 21133

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom townhome in the Foxridge neighborhood of Randallstown boasts an open floorplan with gorgeous hardwood floors. Fully-equipped eat-in kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, tons of storage, and natural light. Spacious upper level provides 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths including the huge master suite with soaking tub and walk-in closet! Fully finished lower level has a large family room with cozy fireplace, 4th bedroom, and bonus full bath. Large deck provides the perfect plce to relax or entertain with wooded views! Full size washer/dryer included for added convenience. Located just off McDonogh Road convenient to I695 and Reisterstown Road.

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text David at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.858.0129 or email drosenfeld@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com

(RLNE4984905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4361 Breeders Cup Cir have any available units?
4361 Breeders Cup Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Randallstown, MD.
What amenities does 4361 Breeders Cup Cir have?
Some of 4361 Breeders Cup Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4361 Breeders Cup Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4361 Breeders Cup Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4361 Breeders Cup Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 4361 Breeders Cup Cir is pet friendly.
Does 4361 Breeders Cup Cir offer parking?
Yes, 4361 Breeders Cup Cir offers parking.
Does 4361 Breeders Cup Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4361 Breeders Cup Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4361 Breeders Cup Cir have a pool?
No, 4361 Breeders Cup Cir does not have a pool.
Does 4361 Breeders Cup Cir have accessible units?
No, 4361 Breeders Cup Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4361 Breeders Cup Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4361 Breeders Cup Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 4361 Breeders Cup Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4361 Breeders Cup Cir has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mcdonogh Village
3771 Brice Run Rd
Randallstown, MD 21133
Deer Park
9902 Cervidae Ln
Randallstown, MD 21133
Woodridge Apartments
3901 Noyes Cir
Randallstown, MD 21133

Similar Pages

Randallstown 1 BedroomsRandallstown 2 Bedrooms
Randallstown Apartments with BalconyRandallstown Apartments with Pool
Randallstown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MD
Elkridge, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityAnne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University