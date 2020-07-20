All apartments in Randallstown
4136 BROWN BARK CIRCLE

4136 Brown Bark Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4136 Brown Bark Circle, Randallstown, MD 21133

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This beautiful townhome is ready!! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, and lots of space. Very spacious kitchen, oversized living room, large fenced in backyard, masterbedroom with walk in closet, and so much more!! Go and Show and Ready to rent!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4136 BROWN BARK CIRCLE have any available units?
4136 BROWN BARK CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Randallstown, MD.
What amenities does 4136 BROWN BARK CIRCLE have?
Some of 4136 BROWN BARK CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4136 BROWN BARK CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4136 BROWN BARK CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4136 BROWN BARK CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4136 BROWN BARK CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Randallstown.
Does 4136 BROWN BARK CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 4136 BROWN BARK CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 4136 BROWN BARK CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4136 BROWN BARK CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4136 BROWN BARK CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 4136 BROWN BARK CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 4136 BROWN BARK CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4136 BROWN BARK CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4136 BROWN BARK CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4136 BROWN BARK CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4136 BROWN BARK CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4136 BROWN BARK CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
