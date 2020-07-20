4136 BROWN BARK CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave walk in closets Property Amenities

This beautiful townhome is ready!! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, and lots of space. Very spacious kitchen, oversized living room, large fenced in backyard, masterbedroom with walk in closet, and so much more!! Go and Show and Ready to rent!!