This beautiful townhome is ready!! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, and lots of space. Very spacious kitchen, oversized living room, large fenced in backyard, masterbedroom with walk in closet, and so much more!! Go and Show and Ready to rent!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4136 BROWN BARK CIRCLE have any available units?
4136 BROWN BARK CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Randallstown, MD.
What amenities does 4136 BROWN BARK CIRCLE have?
Some of 4136 BROWN BARK CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4136 BROWN BARK CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4136 BROWN BARK CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.