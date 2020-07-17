4108 Springsleigh Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Roomy and contemporary is how you describe this one level living property. Large light and bright living room with vaulted ceilings. New carpet and fresh paint. Plenty of windows and decorative fireplace. Separate dining room for those great get togethers, includes a breakfast bar as well. Large galley style kitchen with gleaming counters and stainless appliances. Electric stove, dishwasher, refrigerator. Off the kitchen is a large family room with sliders to the open back yard. You have a Master bedroom with a full bath, then 2 other good size bedrooms. There are washer/dryer hook ups. Available Now. Pets are case by case.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.