Randallstown, MD
4108 Springsleigh Road
Last updated June 25 2020 at 1:43 PM

4108 Springsleigh Road

4108 Springsleigh Road · (410) 698-1575
Location

4108 Springsleigh Road, Randallstown, MD 21133

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,845

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1752 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Roomy and contemporary is how you describe this one level living property. Large light and bright living room with vaulted ceilings. New carpet and fresh paint. Plenty of windows and decorative fireplace. Separate dining room for those great get togethers, includes a breakfast bar as well. Large galley style kitchen with gleaming counters and stainless appliances. Electric stove, dishwasher, refrigerator. Off the kitchen is a large family room with sliders to the open back yard. You have a Master bedroom with a full bath, then 2 other good size bedrooms. There are washer/dryer hook ups. Available Now. Pets are case by case.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4108 Springsleigh Road have any available units?
4108 Springsleigh Road has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4108 Springsleigh Road have?
Some of 4108 Springsleigh Road's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4108 Springsleigh Road currently offering any rent specials?
4108 Springsleigh Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4108 Springsleigh Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4108 Springsleigh Road is pet friendly.
Does 4108 Springsleigh Road offer parking?
No, 4108 Springsleigh Road does not offer parking.
Does 4108 Springsleigh Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4108 Springsleigh Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4108 Springsleigh Road have a pool?
No, 4108 Springsleigh Road does not have a pool.
Does 4108 Springsleigh Road have accessible units?
No, 4108 Springsleigh Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4108 Springsleigh Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4108 Springsleigh Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4108 Springsleigh Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4108 Springsleigh Road does not have units with air conditioning.
