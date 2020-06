Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Lease this beautiful 1 bedroom lower level apartment. The unit has been recently updated and includes, a private entrance, a brand new kitchen, a full bathroom, newly tiled floors, and countertops. The rent includes cable tv, gas and electric, furniture if needed and trash removal. It is conveniently located to Liberty Road, Interstate 695, Route 70 and several shopping areas. You must see it today!