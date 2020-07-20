Amenities

3901 Red Deer Circle Available 04/15/19 Well Appointed 3BR/3.5BA End Of Group Former Model Home. Ready to Move In. No details left undone! - You won't be disappointed with this well maintained end of group townhouse. Former model home with lots of upgrades and amenities. New kitchen, Gleaming hardwood floors, Updated lighting, Soaring ceilings, Gas Fireplace, Crown Molding, Chair Rail, Huge Rec Room in the basement, Deck for Outdoor Living. No details left undone! Wonderful master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets and master bath with jetted tub. Bonus room in the basement, perfect for a home office! Lots of storage. This one won't last. Water paid for 1 year. NO VOUCHERS. 410-832-3138.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4790042)