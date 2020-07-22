3819 COLLIER ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Beautiful single family Cape Cod home ready for your family. Large living room with fireplace and built ins. There's a separate dining room perfect for entertaining with friends and family. Enjoy barbecues on spacious deck located conveniently off kitchen side door. Level back yard is ideal for children to play. Main level features 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Upper level features 2 additional bedrooms and a dual entry full bathroom. Lower level features a large family room with bar and an extra room with an attached full bathroom. Laundry will be a breeze in the huge laundry/storage room. Conveniently located near all major roads, highways, metro station, area schools, shopping and the new Wegmans!