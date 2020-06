Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking walk in closets fireplace media room

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking media room

Come home to this meticulously maintained rancher with numerous modern design features. Come enjoy the high vaulted ceilings with amazing sunlight and beautiful large windows. This home features a gorgeous custom tile fire place, a large basement, with movie theater, entertainment nook, and bonus room, plus a washer and dryer, and walk-in closet! Ample parking outside, and a spacious yard included. Pets allowed. This home won't last long. Apply today!