10104 Marriottsville Road

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 3 BR, 2 full BA home on a huge lot! Gorgeous hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances & granite counters! Use the bright & airy sunroom w/private entrance as an office or add'n living space! Great neighborhood, minutes to shopping, parks & dining!



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.