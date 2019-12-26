5800 Rocky Trail Way

Amenities

Please click here to apply Must see Beacon Hill Estates w/over 4,000 sq ft. of living space. Hardwood Foyer and wall to wall carpeting through out. Grand entry with d Dual Staircase and Den. The lower level has a huge Finished Recreation Room, Bonus Room, and Media Room with Sony Theater. Walk out access to back yard. Full Bath in Basement. Gourmet Kitchen features Granite Counter tops, Cherry Cabinets, Double Oven, Cook top and Large Island with Breakfast Bar.Conservatory & Morning Room. The Master Bedroom features a private sitting Room and abundant closets. Separate shower, double vanity and soaking tub are located in the Master Bath. DOG Friendly - under 40lbs. Within minutes to Rt 4 and I-495. Close to Andrews AFB, DC and National Harbor.