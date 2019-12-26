All apartments in Queensland
5800 Rocky Trail Way

5800 Rocky Trail Way · No Longer Available
Location

5800 Rocky Trail Way, Queensland, MD 20772
Greater Upper Marlboro

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Please click here to apply Must see Beacon Hill Estates w/over 4,000 sq ft. of living space. Hardwood Foyer and wall to wall carpeting through out. Grand entry with d Dual Staircase and Den. The lower level has a huge Finished Recreation Room, Bonus Room, and Media Room with Sony Theater. Walk out access to back yard. Full Bath in Basement. Gourmet Kitchen features Granite Counter tops, Cherry Cabinets, Double Oven, Cook top and Large Island with Breakfast Bar.Conservatory & Morning Room. The Master Bedroom features a private sitting Room and abundant closets. Separate shower, double vanity and soaking tub are located in the Master Bath. DOG Friendly - under 40lbs. Within minutes to Rt 4 and I-495. Close to Andrews AFB, DC and National Harbor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5800 Rocky Trail Way have any available units?
5800 Rocky Trail Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queensland, MD.
What amenities does 5800 Rocky Trail Way have?
Some of 5800 Rocky Trail Way's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5800 Rocky Trail Way currently offering any rent specials?
5800 Rocky Trail Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5800 Rocky Trail Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5800 Rocky Trail Way is pet friendly.
Does 5800 Rocky Trail Way offer parking?
No, 5800 Rocky Trail Way does not offer parking.
Does 5800 Rocky Trail Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5800 Rocky Trail Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5800 Rocky Trail Way have a pool?
No, 5800 Rocky Trail Way does not have a pool.
Does 5800 Rocky Trail Way have accessible units?
No, 5800 Rocky Trail Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5800 Rocky Trail Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5800 Rocky Trail Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5800 Rocky Trail Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5800 Rocky Trail Way has units with air conditioning.

