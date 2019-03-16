110 Prospect Bay Drive W

Amenities
Gorgeous - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Contemporary in Prospect Bay -
Sunsets are in your your future when you move into this newly renovated contemporary with incredible water views, and fantastic sunsets. Located on Prospect Bay Golf course. 25 minutes to Annapolis, 55 minutes to Washington DC./ Baltimore. Boat ramp access, club house with restaurant, pool, tennis courts & play ground.
The home features:
Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings
Walk out of the front door to your boat or take in the sunsets over the water.
Convenient access to golf and boating
Spacious yard to relax by the fire pit or work in the garden
Outdoor entertaining areas
Large Kitchen
Hardwood Flooring
Fireplace
2 Car Garage
Solar Panels reduce your energy costs
Monthly HOA fee included
Renter pays for utilities and lawn maintenance
*NO SMOKING, Pets on case by case basis*
No Cats Allowed
