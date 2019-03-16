All apartments in Queen Anne's County
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

110 Prospect Bay Drive W

110 Prospect Bay Drive West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

110 Prospect Bay Drive West, Queen Anne's County, MD 21638

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
tennis court
Gorgeous - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Contemporary in Prospect Bay -
Sunsets are in your your future when you move into this newly renovated contemporary with incredible water views, and fantastic sunsets. Located on Prospect Bay Golf course. 25 minutes to Annapolis, 55 minutes to Washington DC./ Baltimore. Boat ramp access, club house with restaurant, pool, tennis courts & play ground.

The home features:

Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings
Walk out of the front door to your boat or take in the sunsets over the water.
Convenient access to golf and boating
Spacious yard to relax by the fire pit or work in the garden
Outdoor entertaining areas
Large Kitchen
Hardwood Flooring
Fireplace
2 Car Garage
Solar Panels reduce your energy costs
Monthly HOA fee included

Renter pays for utilities and lawn maintenance
*NO SMOKING, Pets on case by case basis*

https://www.google.com/maps/place/110+Prospect+Bay+Dr+W,+Grasonville,+MD+21638/@38.9102232,-76.2037363,16.5z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x89b816b560e0bb43:0xef32b909975f1aa7!8m2!3d38.9104083!4d-76.2012887

Apply Now:
https://keyrenter037.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=cf626232-23a9-4e0a-a30d-d86c44bf2744&source=Website

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4724899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Prospect Bay Drive W have any available units?
110 Prospect Bay Drive W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Anne's County, MD.
What amenities does 110 Prospect Bay Drive W have?
Some of 110 Prospect Bay Drive W's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Prospect Bay Drive W currently offering any rent specials?
110 Prospect Bay Drive W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Prospect Bay Drive W pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Prospect Bay Drive W is pet friendly.
Does 110 Prospect Bay Drive W offer parking?
Yes, 110 Prospect Bay Drive W offers parking.
Does 110 Prospect Bay Drive W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Prospect Bay Drive W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Prospect Bay Drive W have a pool?
Yes, 110 Prospect Bay Drive W has a pool.
Does 110 Prospect Bay Drive W have accessible units?
No, 110 Prospect Bay Drive W does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Prospect Bay Drive W have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Prospect Bay Drive W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Prospect Bay Drive W have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Prospect Bay Drive W does not have units with air conditioning.
