110 Prospect Bay Drive W

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking playground pool garage guest parking pet friendly tennis court

Gorgeous - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Contemporary in Prospect Bay -

Sunsets are in your your future when you move into this newly renovated contemporary with incredible water views, and fantastic sunsets. Located on Prospect Bay Golf course. 25 minutes to Annapolis, 55 minutes to Washington DC./ Baltimore. Boat ramp access, club house with restaurant, pool, tennis courts & play ground.



The home features:



Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings

Walk out of the front door to your boat or take in the sunsets over the water.

Convenient access to golf and boating

Spacious yard to relax by the fire pit or work in the garden

Outdoor entertaining areas

Large Kitchen

Hardwood Flooring

Fireplace

2 Car Garage

Solar Panels reduce your energy costs

Monthly HOA fee included



Renter pays for utilities and lawn maintenance

*NO SMOKING, Pets on case by case basis*



https://www.google.com/maps/place/110+Prospect+Bay+Dr+W,+Grasonville,+MD+21638/@38.9102232,-76.2037363,16.5z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x89b816b560e0bb43:0xef32b909975f1aa7!8m2!3d38.9104083!4d-76.2012887



Apply Now:

https://keyrenter037.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=cf626232-23a9-4e0a-a30d-d86c44bf2744&source=Website



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4724899)