Inverness Knolls

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking guest parking

7816 Coddle Harbor Lane Available 06/20/20 If you are looking for a two bedroom with one bath, then you are looking at the right advertisement. It is located near a great shopping plaza ( Giant, CVS, Etc.).

This unit is completely renovated and has a top of line appliances, washer/dryer,, granite tops, open kitchen to the living room, wood floors throughout and all this with a private patio.

It includes one parking space with plenty of visitor parking. Please, no pets and no smoking.

Utilities (water and electricity) are not included and are separately metered.

