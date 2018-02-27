All apartments in Potomac
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

Inverness Knolls

7816 Coddle Harbor Lane · (240) 676-2149
Location

7816 Coddle Harbor Lane, Potomac, MD 20854

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7816 Coddle Harbor Lane · Avail. Jun 20

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
7816 Coddle Harbor Lane Available 06/20/20 If you are looking for a two bedroom with one bath, then you are looking at the right advertisement. It is located near a great shopping plaza ( Giant, CVS, Etc.).
This unit is completely renovated and has a top of line appliances, washer/dryer,, granite tops, open kitchen to the living room, wood floors throughout and all this with a private patio.
It includes one parking space with plenty of visitor parking. Please, no pets and no smoking.
Utilities (water and electricity) are not included and are separately metered.
Coming soon

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3688110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Inverness Knolls have any available units?
Inverness Knolls has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Inverness Knolls have?
Some of Inverness Knolls's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Inverness Knolls currently offering any rent specials?
Inverness Knolls isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Inverness Knolls pet-friendly?
No, Inverness Knolls is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does Inverness Knolls offer parking?
Yes, Inverness Knolls does offer parking.
Does Inverness Knolls have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Inverness Knolls offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Inverness Knolls have a pool?
No, Inverness Knolls does not have a pool.
Does Inverness Knolls have accessible units?
No, Inverness Knolls does not have accessible units.
Does Inverness Knolls have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Inverness Knolls has units with dishwashers.
Does Inverness Knolls have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Inverness Knolls has units with air conditioning.
