9908 Bentcross Drive

Custom Potomac 11,000 Sq. ft + Mansion w/ Pool on 2.3 acres - This MAGNIFICENT Falconhurst Estate on 2.3 PRIVATE acres on quiet cul-de-sac! Dramatic 2-story Foyer & floating staircase, 10 arched doorways, 6 LARGE Bedrooms with En-suite Baths, Stunning State-of-the Art Theatre, Gorgeous 2-Story Great Rm w/ 20' Ceilings, Updated Kitchen & Custom Millwork,



Heated Pool, Cabana/Guest House with room for staff, 7 Car Garage, Close in Potomac, some furniture can stay as needed.



Embassies Welcome! Long Term Lease Available. [custom built by Gene May]

House your car collection in style !!



(RLNE5152227)