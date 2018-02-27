All apartments in Potomac
Last updated September 5 2019 at 6:46 AM

9700 BROOKFORD ROAD

9700 Brookford Road · No Longer Available
Location

9700 Brookford Road, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Renovated home in great neighborhood, SS appliances, newer cabinets, granite counters, hardwoods, 2 master suites, Garage and master br addition with walk in closets and luxury bath ******** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9700 BROOKFORD ROAD have any available units?
9700 BROOKFORD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 9700 BROOKFORD ROAD have?
Some of 9700 BROOKFORD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9700 BROOKFORD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9700 BROOKFORD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9700 BROOKFORD ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 9700 BROOKFORD ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 9700 BROOKFORD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 9700 BROOKFORD ROAD offers parking.
Does 9700 BROOKFORD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9700 BROOKFORD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9700 BROOKFORD ROAD have a pool?
No, 9700 BROOKFORD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9700 BROOKFORD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9700 BROOKFORD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9700 BROOKFORD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9700 BROOKFORD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9700 BROOKFORD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9700 BROOKFORD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
