Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities tennis court

Gorgeous 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths located in the heart of Potomac Village. MOVE-IN READY. Freshly painted. Hardwood floor on first and second levels. Spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom with sitting area, walk-in closet and separate vanities. New kitchen appliances and washer/dryer. No pets. Near shopping centers, restaurants, tennis court and park amenities. Available now.