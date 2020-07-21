8504 VICTORY LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious Highland Stone Rambler with 2-Car garage and a great yard. The main level features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, 4 Bedrooms, 2 full baths. Living area with double skylights that bring natural sunlight into the space. Kitchen with windows, and the laundry room is conveniently located off the kitchen. The basement level has a great large finished space, open and ready to be configured however you want. This house is located two blocks from Churchill High School. This house is also available for Sale.