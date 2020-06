Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

This is one of the finest renovations we have ever encountered in Carderock Springs. This home offers a fabulous gourmet kitchen, 3 stunning full baths, an incredible master suite with a sitting room, hardwood floors, Porcelain tile floors, fabulous spaces that merge with the natural surroundings that feature beautiful wooded views. There's a 2 car garage and a to die for recreation room.