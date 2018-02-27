All apartments in Potomac
8309 FENWAY RD

8309 Fenway Road · No Longer Available
Location

8309 Fenway Road, Potomac, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Begin your new year in this beautiful mid-century contemporary, with walls of glass and sunlight in every room. Freshly painted inside/out, remodeled kitchen (remodeled a couple years ago with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and granite counter plus brand new kitchen floor) & baths; wood, stone and marble flooring throughout, and new balcony off living room overlooking front garden. Two wood burning fireplaces, lovingly cared for and updated home you often don't find in a rental... so nice! Back garden patio w/grill, dining table, chairs & umbrella for your enjoyment. Gorgeous! Fabulous home in sought after community of Carderock Springs with swim & tennis club right around the corner! Membership in club available with annual fee to tenant. It's a lifestyle! Lease can be 15 or 27 months or longer... to end in March of given year. Best schools... Walt Whitman, Pyle and Carderock Springs!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8309 FENWAY RD have any available units?
8309 FENWAY RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 8309 FENWAY RD have?
Some of 8309 FENWAY RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8309 FENWAY RD currently offering any rent specials?
8309 FENWAY RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8309 FENWAY RD pet-friendly?
No, 8309 FENWAY RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 8309 FENWAY RD offer parking?
Yes, 8309 FENWAY RD offers parking.
Does 8309 FENWAY RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8309 FENWAY RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8309 FENWAY RD have a pool?
Yes, 8309 FENWAY RD has a pool.
Does 8309 FENWAY RD have accessible units?
No, 8309 FENWAY RD does not have accessible units.
Does 8309 FENWAY RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8309 FENWAY RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8309 FENWAY RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8309 FENWAY RD does not have units with air conditioning.

