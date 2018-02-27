8309 FENWAY RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Begin your new year in this beautiful mid-century contemporary, with walls of glass and sunlight in every room. Freshly painted inside/out, remodeled kitchen (remodeled a couple years ago with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and granite counter plus brand new kitchen floor) & baths; wood, stone and marble flooring throughout, and new balcony off living room overlooking front garden. Two wood burning fireplaces, lovingly cared for and updated home you often don't find in a rental... so nice! Back garden patio w/grill, dining table, chairs & umbrella for your enjoyment. Gorgeous! Fabulous home in sought after community of Carderock Springs with swim & tennis club right around the corner! Membership in club available with annual fee to tenant. It's a lifestyle! Lease can be 15 or 27 months or longer... to end in March of given year. Best schools... Walt Whitman, Pyle and Carderock Springs!