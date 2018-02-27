All apartments in Potomac
Find more places like 8208 BUCKSPARK LANE W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Potomac, MD
/
8208 BUCKSPARK LANE W
Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:33 PM

8208 BUCKSPARK LANE W

8208 Buckspark Lane West · (703) 517-5858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Potomac
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8208 Buckspark Lane West, Potomac, MD 20854

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4027 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
sauna
Spacious home in close in potomac with easy access to I-270, Democracy, and 7-locks roads. Gourmet Kitchen with large island and breakfast area looking on to deck and most beautiful and open backyard. Den/BR on first floor. Family room with stone fireplace. Master bedroom with separate sitting area. Lower Level is great for entertaining with large stone wet bar, sauna, and jacuzzi, walking out to large patio. 2-year minimum lease. Available Jun-1. Owner&Tenants requesting visitors to have masks and gloves and avoid touching handles and doors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8208 BUCKSPARK LANE W have any available units?
8208 BUCKSPARK LANE W has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8208 BUCKSPARK LANE W currently offering any rent specials?
8208 BUCKSPARK LANE W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8208 BUCKSPARK LANE W pet-friendly?
No, 8208 BUCKSPARK LANE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 8208 BUCKSPARK LANE W offer parking?
No, 8208 BUCKSPARK LANE W does not offer parking.
Does 8208 BUCKSPARK LANE W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8208 BUCKSPARK LANE W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8208 BUCKSPARK LANE W have a pool?
No, 8208 BUCKSPARK LANE W does not have a pool.
Does 8208 BUCKSPARK LANE W have accessible units?
No, 8208 BUCKSPARK LANE W does not have accessible units.
Does 8208 BUCKSPARK LANE W have units with dishwashers?
No, 8208 BUCKSPARK LANE W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8208 BUCKSPARK LANE W have units with air conditioning?
No, 8208 BUCKSPARK LANE W does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8208 BUCKSPARK LANE W?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave
Potomac, MD 20854

Similar Pages

Potomac 1 BedroomsPotomac 2 Bedrooms
Potomac Apartments with BalconyPotomac Apartments with Parking
Potomac Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MD
Montgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity