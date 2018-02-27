8208 BUCKSPARK LANE W

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities sauna

Spacious home in close in potomac with easy access to I-270, Democracy, and 7-locks roads. Gourmet Kitchen with large island and breakfast area looking on to deck and most beautiful and open backyard. Den/BR on first floor. Family room with stone fireplace. Master bedroom with separate sitting area. Lower Level is great for entertaining with large stone wet bar, sauna, and jacuzzi, walking out to large patio. 2-year minimum lease. Available Jun-1. Owner&Tenants requesting visitors to have masks and gloves and avoid touching handles and doors.