Amenities

recently renovated pool tennis court

THE BEST OF CARDEROCK and THE BEST PRICE for this stunning expansion and renovated throughout! MASTER SUITE WITH SITTING AREA, BATH WITH SEPARATE TUB & SHOWER! Extraordinary Carderock home one block from pool tennis club. Fabulous addition with vaulted ceiling dining/living room Wonderful for entertaining and family living. Terrific location within the community! ALL baths and kitchen updated! 14 MONTH MINIMUM LEASE, please