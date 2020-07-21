7927 FOXCREST COURT

Townhouse -2 levels with separate entrance. Gourmet kitchen. Available now. . Main level- living, dining, kitchen, and half bath. Upper level- 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. Full size washer dryer in upper level.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
