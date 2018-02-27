7721 HEATHERTON LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

First time rental for this completely renovated 3 level townhome with gleaming wood floors. Once you walk thru the front door you will know you have found the perfect place to live. The table space kitchen has all the conveniences you could want. Stunning granite counters, stainless steel appliances and beautiful cabinets makes this kitchen special. Open the door from the dining area and walk onto the large deck that overlooks a view of beautiful trees. Large master bedroom has not one but two good size closets, dressing area plus a private bath with a big shower. In addition to the Master Bedroom located upstairs are two additional bedrooms and the hall bathroom has also been renovated. Yes, there is more to see. The lower level boasts a large family room with a wood burning fireplace with an exit to the patio plus renovated full bathroom. And before I forget there is a large storage room with a full sized washer and dryer. Come and see this wonderful home located in a tennis/pool community with walking trails. The recently renovated Cabin John Village with shops, restaurants, grocery store is less than a minute away.