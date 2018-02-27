All apartments in Potomac
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:15 PM

7545 Spring Lake Drive #B1

7545 Spring Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Potomac
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

7545 Spring Lake Drive, Potomac, MD 20817

Amenities

STUNNING Fully Renovated Ground Floor 2BD/1BA - Backs to Cabin John Park! - Immaculate. Gorgeous renovation with brand new carpet, fresh paint, new cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom, new windows - the works! Large living room + dining room area with plenty of light. Spacious patio off of front entry AND private balcony with wooded views off of master bedroom! Amazing location near Westfield Mall, I-270 and Cabin John Park. Ample storage with separate storage in basement of building! Community features outdoor pool, picnic areas, parking for 2 cars + visitor parking! $50 move-in fee payable to Spring Lake Condominium.

(RLNE4838727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7545 Spring Lake Drive #B1 have any available units?
7545 Spring Lake Drive #B1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 7545 Spring Lake Drive #B1 have?
Some of 7545 Spring Lake Drive #B1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7545 Spring Lake Drive #B1 currently offering any rent specials?
7545 Spring Lake Drive #B1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7545 Spring Lake Drive #B1 pet-friendly?
No, 7545 Spring Lake Drive #B1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Potomac.
Does 7545 Spring Lake Drive #B1 offer parking?
Yes, 7545 Spring Lake Drive #B1 offers parking.
Does 7545 Spring Lake Drive #B1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7545 Spring Lake Drive #B1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7545 Spring Lake Drive #B1 have a pool?
Yes, 7545 Spring Lake Drive #B1 has a pool.
Does 7545 Spring Lake Drive #B1 have accessible units?
No, 7545 Spring Lake Drive #B1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7545 Spring Lake Drive #B1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7545 Spring Lake Drive #B1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7545 Spring Lake Drive #B1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7545 Spring Lake Drive #B1 does not have units with air conditioning.
