7545 Spring Lake Drive #B1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool guest parking

STUNNING Fully Renovated Ground Floor 2BD/1BA - Backs to Cabin John Park! - Immaculate. Gorgeous renovation with brand new carpet, fresh paint, new cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom, new windows - the works! Large living room + dining room area with plenty of light. Spacious patio off of front entry AND private balcony with wooded views off of master bedroom! Amazing location near Westfield Mall, I-270 and Cabin John Park. Ample storage with separate storage in basement of building! Community features outdoor pool, picnic areas, parking for 2 cars + visitor parking! $50 move-in fee payable to Spring Lake Condominium.



(RLNE4838727)