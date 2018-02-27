All apartments in Potomac
Last updated June 18 2020

7512 HEATHERTON LN

7512 Heatherton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7512 Heatherton Lane, Potomac, MD 20854

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
tennis court
Welcome to this large and spacious 3BR/3.5BA townhouse, ideally located in the Inverness Knolls community! Main Level has hard wood floors, living room, dining room, powder room and a huge kitchen (with generous eat-in table space) which opens to a sunny deck. Upper Level has MBR w/en suite bath, and two bedrooms and hall bath, plenty of closet space. Lower Level has full bath, large family room with fireplace which opens to a fenced yard. Large utility room with W/D and storage. One assigned parking space. Plenty of recreational facilities including community pool and tennis courts. Short walk to local shopping (Cabin John), and easy access to transportation arteries. Great location and area schools. Housing vouchers welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

