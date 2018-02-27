7512 HEATHERTON LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool tennis court

Welcome to this large and spacious 3BR/3.5BA townhouse, ideally located in the Inverness Knolls community! Main Level has hard wood floors, living room, dining room, powder room and a huge kitchen (with generous eat-in table space) which opens to a sunny deck. Upper Level has MBR w/en suite bath, and two bedrooms and hall bath, plenty of closet space. Lower Level has full bath, large family room with fireplace which opens to a fenced yard. Large utility room with W/D and storage. One assigned parking space. Plenty of recreational facilities including community pool and tennis courts. Short walk to local shopping (Cabin John), and easy access to transportation arteries. Great location and area schools. Housing vouchers welcome.