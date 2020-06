Amenities

7420 Lakeview Dr #W404 - Spacious 2 BR/1 BA apartment with a large balcony overlooking pool and common area. Close to Montgomery Mall, cinemas, public transportation, 495, 270 and shopping. Pets under #25 OK with pet deposit of $500. Utilities and basic cable are included in the price. Application fee is $40 per adult. One covered parking is included. Plenty of surface parking with a permit. Long term lease is welcomed. Available September 1st.



(RLNE5073532)