All apartments in Potomac
Find more places like 7232 Taveshire Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Potomac, MD
/
7232 Taveshire Way
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

7232 Taveshire Way

7232 Taveshire Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Potomac
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7232 Taveshire Way, Potomac, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pet friendly
3 Bed Bath - Bethesda Townhome - Updated Kitchen / Master Bath - This commuter friendly townhome located in Bethesda, Maryland, is just over 2500 square feet and move in ready.

Once you walk in the door, you can find hardwood floors throughout, an updated kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless appliances, dining room, a spacious living room that leads out to the rear deck.

Upstairs you will find a large master bedroom that features a walk-in closet, and en-suite bathroom that was just totally renovated. Also, located on the top floor are 2 more nicely sized bedrooms, and a hallway bathroom with tub.

The lower level walkout basement features a family room with fireplace, bonus room, storage room, laundry room, and another full bathroom with shower.

Outside in the back yard area, you will find a nice, manageable fenced in yard.

Best of all the location of this home provides easy access to commuter routes (The Beltway (495), Wisconsin Ave (335), 270,Connecticut Ave (185), East-West Highway (410), and within a 15 min drive to Walter Reed Naval Medical Center, NIH, Downtown Bethesda, and Bethesda Metro Station (Redline).

Lease terms:
*50 application fee required
*1-month rent security deposit required
*No smoking
*Min 12-month lease
*Small dog under 50 pounds allowed ($50 per month pet fee)
*Tenant responsible for utilities (water, gas & electric)
*Tenant responsible for lawn maintenance and landscaping

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5001179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7232 Taveshire Way have any available units?
7232 Taveshire Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 7232 Taveshire Way have?
Some of 7232 Taveshire Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7232 Taveshire Way currently offering any rent specials?
7232 Taveshire Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7232 Taveshire Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7232 Taveshire Way is pet friendly.
Does 7232 Taveshire Way offer parking?
Yes, 7232 Taveshire Way offers parking.
Does 7232 Taveshire Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7232 Taveshire Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7232 Taveshire Way have a pool?
No, 7232 Taveshire Way does not have a pool.
Does 7232 Taveshire Way have accessible units?
No, 7232 Taveshire Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7232 Taveshire Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7232 Taveshire Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7232 Taveshire Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7232 Taveshire Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave
Potomac, MD 20854

Similar Pages

Potomac 1 BedroomsPotomac 2 Bedrooms
Potomac Apartments with BalconyPotomac Apartments with Parking
Potomac Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MD
Montgomery Village, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia