7232 Taveshire Way

3 Bed Bath - Bethesda Townhome - Updated Kitchen / Master Bath - This commuter friendly townhome located in Bethesda, Maryland, is just over 2500 square feet and move in ready.



Once you walk in the door, you can find hardwood floors throughout, an updated kitchen with quartz countertops and stainless appliances, dining room, a spacious living room that leads out to the rear deck.



Upstairs you will find a large master bedroom that features a walk-in closet, and en-suite bathroom that was just totally renovated. Also, located on the top floor are 2 more nicely sized bedrooms, and a hallway bathroom with tub.



The lower level walkout basement features a family room with fireplace, bonus room, storage room, laundry room, and another full bathroom with shower.



Outside in the back yard area, you will find a nice, manageable fenced in yard.



Best of all the location of this home provides easy access to commuter routes (The Beltway (495), Wisconsin Ave (335), 270,Connecticut Ave (185), East-West Highway (410), and within a 15 min drive to Walter Reed Naval Medical Center, NIH, Downtown Bethesda, and Bethesda Metro Station (Redline).



Lease terms:

*50 application fee required

*1-month rent security deposit required

*No smoking

*Min 12-month lease

*Small dog under 50 pounds allowed ($50 per month pet fee)

*Tenant responsible for utilities (water, gas & electric)

*Tenant responsible for lawn maintenance and landscaping



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5001179)